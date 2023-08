CHICAGO — Crews battled a 2-11 alarm fire at a supermarket Tuesday morning in Chinatown.

The fire happened at Park to Shop Supermarket in the 2100 block of Archer Avenue.

The supermarket has partially two levels. Fire crews had issues with the fire due to the building being completely concrete.

The fire was contained to the inside and crews are hoping to shut the fire with gas.

There were no reported injuries.