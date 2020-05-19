Crews battle extra-alarm fire on South Side

CHICAGO — Fire crews are battling an extra-alarm fire on the city’s South Side.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at a building on the corner of 79th and Vincennes in the West Chatham neighborhood. The building houses a business and apartments.

The fire has been upgraded to a 2-11 and has spread to an adjacent building, according to Chicago fire officials.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

CTA is rerouting the 8A and 79 buses.

2 11. 79 and Vincennes. Store with apts. Fire extending to second building. pic.twitter.com/mtoQTJlXpI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.