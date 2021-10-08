Crestwood mayor says he’s not resigning despite allegations of criminal misconduct

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — The mayor of south suburban Crestwood said he’s not stepping down despite allegations of criminal misconduct.

Lou Presta, 71, was expected to step down and take a newly created position as the economic director of the village. Presta made the announcement at a meeting Thursday night after the board decided not to create that new position.

“At this time, I want to make a formal notice that I’m not resigning, based on my attorney, my doctor…please let me talk. I’m postponing that until further notice,” Presta announced.

Presta was reelected mayor last spring despite facing federal bribery charges connected to the Red Light Camera Program in Crestwood. He indicated he’d plead guilty to those charges.

Earlier this year, Presta was the focus of a WGN Investigates story.

He is expected in court on the bribery charges later this month.