Crestwood mayor indicates he’ll plead guilty in red light camera case

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — A change of heart and a change of plea may be on the horizon for a suburban mayor caught-up in a bribery investigation related to the red light camera system that operates in his community.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago tells WGN Investigates Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta has “indicated a willingness to plead guilty” a change of plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Presta is accused of accepting an envelope containing $5,000 from former Safe Speed Executive Omar Maani in 2019.

Maani is now cooperating with prosecutors.

Meanwhile, as WGN Investigates reported in February, the cameras keep in clipping drivers for cash and Presta cruised to re-election.

The red light cameras had generated more than $2.2 million for Crestwood and an additional $1.1 million in fees for Safe Speed since October 2019, when federal agents first carried out publicly known raids related to the company.

Safe Speed has characterized the alleged bribery scheme involving several suburban officials as the actions of a rogue former executive.