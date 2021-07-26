Crest Hill couple facing federal charges in Capitol riot

CREST HILL, Ill. — A Crest Hill couple is facing federal charges for allegedly taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Amy Schubert and John Schubert Jr. have been each charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct after an anonymous tip was submitted to the FBI in early March.

According to the indictment, the couple was identified due to footage of Amy Schubert wearing a Pipefitters Local Union 422 jacket in the Capitol.

Photos from the indictment showing the couple in the Capitol

Agents received data from her Google account which allegedly placing her in the Capitol from approximately 2:22 p.m. to 3:18 p.m. EST. Agents recovered several pictures taken allegedly taken by the couple from inside the Capitol.

They are not the first area residents to be charged in the insurrection. A Chicago police officer, former CEO and North Shore man have all been charged in the attack.

House Speaker Pelosi is starting a bipartisan commission to look at the origins the the Capitol riot. GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger was recently named to it.