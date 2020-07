CHICAGO — Multiple accidents, including one fatal crash, has shutdown the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

All lanes are blocked on the southbound Dan Ryan from 71st to 95th street.

An investigation remains at 73rd after a fatal crash; a crash at 83rd has been cleared; a crash investigation is also underway at 91st.

SB DAN RYAN remains CLOSED 71st to 95th St due to multiple crashes.



73rd – Crash investigation underway (photo below)

83rd- Crash just cleared

91st- Crash investigation underway pic.twitter.com/QMB2bcoi3y — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 17, 2020

