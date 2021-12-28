Crash on Kennedy involving 2 semi-trucks causes headaches for drivers

CHICAGO – A crash on the Kennedy downtown Tuesday morning adding headaches to drivers as snow started to descend on the city.

Some travelers said they were stuck in the same spot for more than an hour.

At around 9:30 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to southbound lanes of the Kennedy, near Van Buren, on the report of a crash involving two semi trucks.

One driver suffered minor injuries.

Tautyanna Parker, a delivery driver, said she missed most of her deliveries due to the crash.

“It’s like a hour and three minutes to get where I normally, it be like 45 minutes to get to where I am at,” she said.

All lanes were reopened at around 1 p.m.