CHICAGO — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 early Tuesday morning resulted in life-threatening injuries to the driver, according to the Illinois State Police.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-55 at Damen Ave. in Cook County, involving an SUV in a ditch.

According to police, the driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no additional information at this time.

The entrance ramp from Damen Ave. to the outbound Stevenson Expressway (I-55) was reopened early Tuesday morning.