CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students stocked up on school supplies at Crane High School’s back-to-school bash Wednesday afternoon.

“One of the best schools in the city of Chicago,” said Ald. Walter Barnett (27th), on Crane High School. “Where they teach medical practices in this school.”

While local politicians touted the the school’s curriculum, it was also a chance for those in attendance to say goodbye to the summer with a bang. At the celebation, there was dancing, bounce houses, goodies and plenty of other fun activities, all the make the transition back to school on Aug. 21 a little bit easier.

Also at the back-to-school bash, Mayor Brandon Johnson, who handed out backpacks with the help of CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. In between handing out school supplies, Johnson spent time reiterating that students should have all the tools they need to have a safe and healthy learning environment.

“No matter who you are—Black, brown, white, no matter what zip code you’re in,” Johnson said. “You deserve to have a fully-funded, operational school that allows students to find their purpose.”

Johnson, optimistic in his outlook on the school year, also offered kids and teens in attendance a pep talk, encouraging them to challenge themselves to demonstrate their full potential.

“[On] August 21st and days to come, lets have a great school year,” Johnson said. “Let’s make sure this school year sets us up for great school years to come.”