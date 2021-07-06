CPS will offer free condoms to returning students

CHICAGO – Chicago Public School students will find more than hand sanitizer when they return to class for the new academic year.

According to the Chicago Sun-times, condoms will be made available as part of a new CPS sexual health policy. As a result, schools that teach fifth grade and above must provide access to free condoms.

The policy is aimed at preventing pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Experts say there’s no evidence that providing condoms leads to sexual activity.

“Young people have the right to accurate and clear information to make healthy decisions,” CPS doctor and pediatrician Kenneth Fox told the Sun-Times. “And they need access to resources to protect their health and the health of others as they act on those decisions.”

