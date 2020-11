CHICAGO — Chicago Public School classrooms will soon be equipped with a HEPA air purifier.

The city announced Wednesday that its purchased 20,000 of the purifiers at a cost of $8.5 million.

CPS says it has also implemented the top five COVID-19 mitigation efforts recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to keep schools safe.

According to the city, it’s also done a school-by-school analysis of ventilation systems.

Those results can be found on CPS.edu.