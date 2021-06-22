CPS to lay off more than 400 employees

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is set to lay off more than 400 employees as part of its annual staff adjustment.

According to the Chicago Teachers Union, more of the layoffs are coming to the North Lawndale and Little Village area that were underserved during the coronavirus pandemic.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey suggests some of the layoffs are retaliatory.

“The mayor continues to be a walking contradiction through her actions, and a classic example of how symbolic gestures ring hollow,” Sharkey said Monday in a statement. “On Friday, she declared racism to be a public health crisis in many Chicago communities disproportionately burdened with poverty, unemployment, housing insecurity and violence. Today, she’s destabilizing those same communities by laying off educators at neighborhood schools.”

The district says it will be hiring for more than 2,000 jobs next school year, and the affected employees can apply for those jobs.