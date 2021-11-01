CPS theater teacher suspended for offensive play

CHICAGO — A theater teacher at Jones College Preparatory High School has been removed from the classroom after students reported offensive comments and scenes in a school play.

Brad Lyons was suspended shortly after the cancellation of his fall play. Students said he asked them to perform scenes from the play titled, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” — which is a satirical show that is performed as a comical, fast-paced interpretation of all Shakespeare’s plays.

Students said it made light of sexual assault victims and contained inappropriate, outdated language. The teacher responded to students by canceling the play rather than considering changes they suggested.

So far, he has not commented publicly.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lyons is on leave while the school district investigates.

A Chicago Teachers Union spokeswoman said in a statement, “Our highest responsibility as educators is to protect students’ safety and well-being….We are in the process of reviewing the circumstances at Jones, and we are committed as a union to providing a welcoming and nurturing environment, free of racism and discrimination.”