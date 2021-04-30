CPS students receive offers for selective enrollment schools Friday

CHICAGO — Students vying for spots at Chicago’s top high schools received their offers on Friday, as district officials released data corresponding with the offers.

“The goal is for all of our students to be successful and create more inclusion and more diversity,” CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said.

Jackson added that the district has nearly doubled the offers from selective enrollment high schools for special education students and is investing in additional staff to support them.

In another noted positive for the district, the number of Black students accepted into the city’s 11 selective enrollment high schools increased by 35 percent. For Latinx students, the increase was 5 percent.

White students have been over represented at many of the city’s top schools.

Similar to last year, approximately 26,000 students applied through GoCPS for all of the district’s selective and choice schools. For selective enrollment offers, just 17 percent of students received their first choice.