CHICAGO — Students from seven different Chicago Public Schools are competing in the biggest robotic competition in the Midwest.

Friday, the stadium at Credit Union 1 Arena was filled with judges, ref and many students from neighboring Canada and all the way from Turkey and South Africa.

Each team built a 150-pound robot that measures close to seven feet tall.

For two and a half minutes per round, the student-controlled robots will play ten knock out rounds of basketball scrimmage on a half-court. The top teams to make it through would face off in a championship round Saturday afternoon.

Teams have been working on their robots for the last eight weeks and will compete in a series of games and challenges over the course of the two days.

The competition goes until Saturday evening. The winner will go on to the 2023 first Robotics World Championship event in Houston next month.