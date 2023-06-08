CHICAGO — A Solorio Academy High School senior is the first Chicago Public Schools student to ever earn a college scholarship for women’s flag football.

“I’m just really excited to continue the journey and I’ll be glad to keep on working hard and go even further,” said Karla Martinez, who had her own ‘Signing Day’ ceremony at the school Wednesday morning.

Martinez committed to Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. She will be the first person in her family to go to college.

Martinez was the captain of the flag football team this year. CPS’ flag football league just finished its third season and has more than 50 teams.