CHICAGO — Many school districts across the nation are experiencing a bus driver shortage, including in the Chicago Public Schools system.

The Chicago Public Schools are forcing buses to limit the number of students they can transport to and from school.

Incentives such as bonuses and higher hourly wages are being offered by school bus vendors, according to CPS’ Operations Chief Charles Mayfield.

Despite the efforts, the Chicago Board of Education has been forced to limit bus service to its most vulnerable population: students with disabilities, known as Diverse Learners, and students dealing with temporary living situations.

The CPS’ Operations Chief has urged parents to check with their school office about travel stipends for families with Diverse Learners and Students in Temporary Living Situations (STLS). A stipend of $500 a month based on attendance.

Chicago Public Schools announced new funding to help selective enrollment and magnet schools families, but in a message released on Wednesday conceded that for the first semester of 2023-24 school year, they’ll be unable to provide bus transportation to general education students.

