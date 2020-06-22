CPS school board to vote on removing CPD from schools

CHICAGO — The nationwide call for changes in policing are finding a voice this week in Chicago Public Schools.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson held a news conference Monday and resisted the push by some to cut ties Chicago police and its 33 million dollar contract to supply school resource officers across the district.

“I understand the need for change. I share the call for change,” she said. “I want to be involved in that and we have to improve our program. But at the end of the day, the decision is a critical one and that decision should rest at the school level.”

According to CPS, in 2018 72 out of the district’s 93 high schools had school resources officers. That’s 77 percent. All of which, opted to keep those SROs in place for the latest school year.

Among them, Amundsen High School in Ravenswood who said its resource officers played a key role in a March 3 lockdown when a disturbance occurred nearby.

Anna Pavichevich is the principal at that school.

“Without their physical presence in our building, they would not have been able to communicate threats in real time,” she said. “We did not have to wait precious minutes until contacted, or minutes for them to arrive. When there is a school-based threat, we can’t risk waiting minutes.”

Some groups, including the Chicago Teachers’ Union said while CPS touts local school council control, they “do not have the discretion to shift funds for school resource officers to other things such as social workers or counselors. It’s either take the policing, or receive nothing at all.”

Charles Anderson is the principal at Michele Clark Magnet High School.

“Yes, we absolutely need more counselors, more social workers in schools,” he said. “However, asking counselors and social workers to do the important work of SROs is as bad as asking teachers to be social workers and counselors.”

“We want to have a conversation, we need to be responsive,” Jackson said. “But I think the key message here is to be responsible. We cannot be reckless. We cannot be overly emotional in this decision because these decisions are life or death decisions. It’s not just playing to the loudest group that says we need to do something.”

If a local school council votes to not have a school resource officer, Jackson said it would need to put an alternate safety plan in place first



The full school board will meet on Wednesday.

The full CTU statement is as follows:

Young Black organizers throughout our city—and country—are transforming the nation with uprisings against police brutality and cries to remove municipal police departments from their school buildings. Chicago Public Schools, however, controlled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, continues to exclude those voices, even as cities across the U.S., including Minneapolis, Portland, Denver, Seattle and Oakland, have decided to remove police from their schools.

Black and Brown youth are transforming our society, yet CPS refuses to do so in a district that is more than percent Black and Brown youth.

On June 5, the mayor flatly rejected the idea of removing police from CPS. Last week, she stated it was the authority of Local School Councils to “determine for themselves whether or not they want any CPD presence in their schools.”

Let’s separate facts from fiction.

Fact: LSCs cannot cancel the contract with CPS and the Chicago Police Department—only CPS or CPD can do so.

Fact: LSCs do not have the discretion to shift funds for school resource officers to other things such as social workers or counselors. It’s either take the policing, or receive nothing at all.

Fact: Chicago needs an elected representative school board.

All of the mayor’s committees and task forces on issues such as SQRP ratings and student-based budgeting have kept the status quo or made imperceptible changes to failed policies (i.e., no real change at all). It is time for City Hall and CPS to listen to real stakeholders—the youth of our city—and propose real solutions to real problems, and time for the mayor to honor her pledge to replace police in schools with restorative justice, trauma supports and other critical student needs.