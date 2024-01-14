CHICAGO — Events scheduled to take place in CPS buildings on Monday have been postponed, and the district said it is still working to determine if classes will be in session on Tuesday, as frigid temperatures and intense winds batter the city.

According to the district, after closely monitoring the forecast and consulting with several city agencies, including the Office of Emergency Management, it was decided to cancel and reschedule all CPS-run events scheduled to take place in the district’s buildings on Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Classes are not in session Monday, as the district observes MLK Day, and a decision regarding whether classes will be in session on Tuesday is still pending.

The decision by CPS to cancel events Monday means the 6th annual King Day of Service has been postponed.

According to Syda Segovia Taylor, founder/executive director of Organic Oneness, which puts on the annual King Day of Service, the event has been rescheduled to a date and time to be announced.

“Thank you for understanding and the willingness to walk this path of transformation with us, no matter what barriers may come our way,” Taylor said in a statement.

The district said GoCPS testing at the Illinois Institute of Technology, a non-CPS building, will continue as scheduled on Monday.

The district said the following factors are taken into consideration when deciding whether to cancel classes:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The ability of students and staff to get to school and work safely

The accessibility of buildings and roads

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Potential issues with heating systems or power outages

CPS officials said if the forecast continues to show weather conditions persisting through Tuesday, with continuing wind chills below -20, the district will cancel classes. District officials encourage families and staff to prepare in the event classes are canceled due to weather.

Visit the Chicago Public Schools website to read the full statement from the district.

Additionally, the Chicago History Museum is closed Monday because of the extreme cold, so its MLK Day event is also cancelled.

The museum is offering virtual options at chicagohistory.org.

Also cancelled is Cradles to Crayons Chicago’s MLK Day Basic Needs Drive at Wrigley Field.

However, still on for Monday is the Bronzeville community blood drive, held by members of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.’s Chicago alumnae chapter in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delta Sigma Theta’s headquarters near East 45th Street and South King Drive.