CPS returns to classrooms amid rising COVID-19 cases, concerns over safety plan

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students and teachers are back in the classroom Monday morning despite concerns over the district’s COVID-19 safety plan amid surging cases.

According to CPS, more than 35,000 staff and students have been tested for COVID-19 in the last week. Nearly 25,000 of the tests were determined to be invalid.

The district said that could mean that some tests were not delivered to the testing facility in time for them to be processed before classes begin.

According to the US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, there are contingency plans in place for large districts such as CPS resuming in-person learning.