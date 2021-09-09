CPS reports 160 confirmed COVID-19 cases since schools opened as concerns of overcrowding grow

CHICAGO — As full in-person learning resumed in Chicago Public Schools a week and a half ago, COVID-19 cases have steadily risen, with a growing number of confirmed infections and close contacts.

At Lane Tech High School, there have been two confirmed cases with 408 close contacts with other students and school staff members.

Seven of the top 12 schools thus far for confirmed infections and close contacts have involved city high schools.

Other schools reporting a large number of close contacts include Washington High School on the Southeast Side, with two confirmed cases and 168 close contacts.

At the Northwest Side’s Taft High School, a single case has been confirmed with 66 close contacts.

Systemwide, the district has reported 160 confirmed COVID-19 cases since August 29, with 89 of the new infections involving CPS students. The remaining 71 cases involve adults.

Students and CPS staffers who have had close contacts are being instructed to quarantine for two weeks.

The Chicago Teachers Union said they have received many more reports of COVID-19 infections, sharing fears of overcrowding and a lack of social distancing with many parents.