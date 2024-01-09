CHICAGO — The Chicago Public Schools’ Inspector General reports that tens of thousands of laptops and iPads were lost or stolen during the 2021-22 school year.

Now, Chicago City Council members are questioning the flawed auditing process that lost millions of dollars worth of technology.

The Inspector General of Chicago Public Schools annual report showed that during the 2021-22 school year, 77,505 devices were reported lost or stolen, which included $23 million worth of laptops, hotspots, and iPads.

Between 2020-23, Chicago Public Schools spent $308 million on 311,000 laptops.

After further digging, the Inspector General report noted that every single device from three dozen schools were unaccounted for.

“It’s just wasteful (and) that’s what our office is here to address and that’s what we do,” CPS Inspector General Will Fletcher said. “Our work uncovered an incident where there were a pair of siblings, a brother and sister at school who between them lost 9-10 devices, (and) there’s no record or indication that the district reached out to the family mentioned this was an issue try to figure out what happened.”

The Inspector General report also noted that the district did little to try to track them down. The report showed CPS did spend about $2.6 million on software to track and recover computers, but didn’t utilize it.

The Inspector General’s office recommending changes to that technology tracking system, making principals accountable for inventory audits, and making students and staff accountable for devices.

“That family needs to be held accountable, but so does that administration, That school has to take responsibility to say ‘Ok if you lost the first two or three, what’s going on here?’ And CPS should have had something on those laptops computers and tablets to lock them instantly,” 20th ward Ald. Jeannette Taylor said.

“This is a disservice to our young people this $23 million because now we have to figure out how to raise that money. This was wasteful.”

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools says:

“In a district of our size, some device loss is expected, but we remain concerned about the loss of any public asset. Our CPS team will work to streamline our system for tracking resources, including devices, while enforcing compliance with board policy. In a district where more than 72% of students are from economically disadvantaged families, it is crucial that we are sensitive to our families as we conduct any device recovery efforts.” Chicago Public Schools

The district reports it has recovered 12,000 laptops so far.

CPS also estimates the current depreciated value of the devices as $2.5 million saying the majority of them are now well over five-years-old, stating many others were “thrown out” and marked lost.