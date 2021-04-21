CPS plans to offer full-time in-person learning in Fall

CHICAGO – Chicago Public Schools students will have the option to return to classrooms full-time this fall.

CPS officials announced Wednesday that the district is making plans to resume in-person classes. Students in all grades will have the choice to return to school buildings for the 2021-22 academic school year.

“To ensure the district’s plans are aligned to the needs of families, CPS will be engaging families in the weeks ahead to help develop specific plans for the upcoming school year,” a report by the Sun-Times read.

The news comes after only a few thousand high school students returned to in-person learning four days a week on Monday.

Families uncomfortable or unable to go back to class will still be able to learn remotely.