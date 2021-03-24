CPS partners with community groups to rethink school safety without resource officers

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is partnering with five community groups to rethink school safety without resource officers.

CPS said they concluded the first phase of what they call the Whole School Safety Plan. CPS CEO Janice Jackson said the process will open a conversation not just about students’ physical safety, but also emotional.

In all 55 schools, leadership will be encouraged through their local school councils to develop the following.

Implement holistic restorative practices.

Increase access to social emotional learning (SEL) and mental health resources.

Create safe and welcoming physical school environments.

Increase investments in student leadership and decision-making processes.

Increase authentic parent and community engagement opportunities.

“Basically there is no better time than now with the unprecedented trauma and learning loss with the pandemic, social unrest and community violence,”

The Ark of St. Sabina is one of five community organizations taking part in this process. Each is getting $30,000; money that CPS said came from private donors.

The Chicago police contract was reduced by CPS from $33 million to $12 million when it was up for renewal several months ago.

On Monday, the district introduced a new plan aimed at addressing trauma for its students, families and staff.

The district said the “Healing-Centered Framework,” which is funded by a $24 million investment over the next three years, will ensure every school has a behavioral health team and a trusted adult in the building to support students and more.