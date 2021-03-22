CPS parents seek control of district’s share of COVID-19 relief funds

CHICAGO Some parents of CPS students are seeking control of the district’s share on federal COVID-19 relief funds, arguing they are more knowledgeable of their communities’ needs.

Groups including ‘Raise Your Hand’ and the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council are pushing for a say in how relief dollars are spent, following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, a federal $1.9 trillion relief package.

The package includes billions of dollars for schools, including nearly $2 billion for CPS.

Parents, students and teachers have proposed using the money to address needs of lower income students as well as students with special needs.

The groups will hold a news conference via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to discuss more of their proposals.

On Sunday, another group of CPS parents rallied in Millennium Park, demanding a full return to in-person learning, while urging CPS and CTU to quickly reach a deal for high school students to return.

CPS is proposing a return to in-person learning for high school students on April 19.

Last week, the CDC eased its social distancing recommendation from spacing students six feet apart to three feet apart in school.

