CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools are looking to hire more nutritional staff members.

Aramark, who provides food services to CPS, said nutritional staffing levels haven’t recovered since the pandemic.

Employees with the district’s nutrition staff services receive benefits including health insurance and a pension.

“It’s a great gig — people start at 6 and work until 2 or 3,” food service manager Dan Copeland said. “An incredible amount of support is available.”

Starting wages are $16.17 for lunchroom attendants, $17.75 for porters, $18.11 for cooks and $18.11 for associate managers.

Candidates must be a resident of Chicago and fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Lunchroom attendants and porters are required to have a current food handler’s license. Cooks and associate managers are required to have a high school diploma or GED and a current Chicago Department of Public Health food service manager license.

To apply, visit cps.edu/careers and type “food” in the CPS job board section.