CHICAGO — Looking for employment? Chicago Public Schools is hiring.

The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Kennedy-King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to register for the event. Masks and resumes are required for entry. Click here to apply for CPS positions online.

Full-time positions include teacher assistant, special education classroom assistant, cook, nurse, and school security officer.

Part-time positions include substitute teacher, substitute school clear, crossing guard positions, tutor, bus aide and bus monitor.