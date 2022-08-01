CHICAGO — The 2023 school year is just three weeks away and Chicago Public School staff and students are preparing with their annual series of ‘Back to School Bashes’.

Faculty, staff, students and family gathered at Tarkington School of Excellence Monday where those in the community could pick up school supplies, meet with teachers and principals, and even get vaccinated.

“Everything is expensive and [students] need special items for school,” said Mirna Velasquez, a parent in attendance of the Back to School Bash at Tarkington. “So when they go back to school … you save a little bit.”

If you missed out on Monday’s Back to School Bash, CPS will be holding five more, with the next one happening Friday, Aug. 5 at Eugene Field Elementary School from 2-5 p.m.