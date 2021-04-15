CPS high school teachers stay home for second day as negotiations continue with CTU

CHICAGO — For a second day, Chicago Public School high school teachers are refusing to report to work.

The Chicago Teachers Union and the district are locked in negotiations over a reopening plan for students ahead of Monday’s start date.

Teachers are expected to set up outside Benito Juarez High School Thursday, to teach students remotely. The union put on the same type of protest for TV cameras in the last round of negotiations that nearly ended in a strike.

CTU says movement has been made, but not enough to get a deal done.

CPS high school teachers were supposed to report Wednesday, but the union voted to continue teaching remotely until there is a deal — that they say — will make reopening schools safer.

The union cites rising Covid numbers in the city as another reason it’s important to continue to push the district for concessions in four key areas, which include student scheduling.

The union suggested only having students back one day a week at the city’s largest schools, but that proposal was turned down by CPS.

The union also wants teachers to continue to teach remotely if their students are. The union says while talks have been productive, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Negotiations could delay the start of school next week. The union has been asking the district to delay reopening for at least a week for a while now.