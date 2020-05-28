CPS free meals for kids to continue through summer

CHICAGO — Families who are in need of food for their children will still be able to get free meals at Chicago Public Schools over the summer.

CPS announced Thursday its contract with food services vendor Aramark will cover an expanded summer program.

Since in-person instruction ended more than two months ago, CPS has given out more than 12.5 million meals at hundreds of schools.

Nearly all of those students live within a mile of a school offering meals.

