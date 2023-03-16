CHICAGO — Multiple families are suing CPS over claims of an elementary school teacher allegedly assaulting their children in a Far South Side school.

A press conference regarding the incident was held Thursday.

Eight families claim that their children were abused at Whistler Elementary School in the West Pullman neighborhood, with four of the families present at the press conference.

Attorneys with the Cochran Firm say a whistleblower came to them in February about the issue.

While the lawsuit does not name the authority figure involved, attorneys describe the alleged abuse as an open secret and believe it has been occurring by the same teacher for several years, perhaps even 20 years.

The students who were allegedly abused are in kindergarten through second grade and have varying developmental and physical disabilities along with learning disorders.

The lawsuit says the teacher struck the students with her hands, wooden rulers, and other wood devices, and would threaten physical harm when the children had difficulty completing an assignment or task.

One parent believes her five-year-old daughter was not only physically hurt but also sexually abused.

“I feel discouraged because I feel like I let my daughter down,” Pearl King said.

Attorneys say the teacher has been removed from the classroom and adds the children’s moods have since improved.

CPS claims they are unable to comment on the pending litigation but say they are committed to the safety and well-being of students and take seriously all allegations of employee misconduct.

It is unclear what the teacher’s employment status is and the incident is still being investigated.