CPS expected to pay $1.2 million to mother of bullied child who died after suicide attempt

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is expected to pay $1.2 million to the mother of a bullied student who died after attempting suicide.

Jamari Dent died last June at 13 years old — nearly two years after trying to take his own life which left him with permanent brain damage. He was left unable to walk, talk or breathe on his own.

Jamari’s mother filed a lawsuit against CPS saying her son had been bullied by students and staff at Carter Woodson Elementary School and said officials did nothing to protect her son — even after she asked them to protect him.

The Board of Education still needs to approve the settlement. The vote is expected on Wednesday. The board is expected to meet at 10:30 a.m.

Jamari was a special needs fourth grader. Due to the suicide attempt, insurance isn’t covering the cost of his medical care, which means his mother must pay out of pocket.