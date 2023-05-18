CHICAGO — CPS reported that students at Chicago Academy ingested edible marijuana on school grounds Wednesday.

A CPS spokesperson said that no one was seriously injures and that everyone is safe.

The school stated that they will have stricter ‘no sharing rules’ and if students are caught sharing food, it will be taken from them and returned at the time of dismissal.

They also encourage families to check any candy or snacks students may have that parents do not recognize.

The CPS spokesperson said in a staement:

“We encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles, especially if they come from an unknown source, and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from.”

CPS said they immediately noticed families, the school and community members.

There was no further information provided.