CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has opened a pilot program for children of migrants who have been brought to Chicago over the past year.

Mayor Brandon Johnson as well as CPS CEO Pedro Martinez toured the new welcome center — which amounts to a room set aside at Clemente high school in Ukrainian Village.

More than 11,000 migrants have come to the city by being bussed or flown to Chicago from border states like Texas.

The center will be apart of a ‘one-stop-shop’ for recent arrivals. Children who will be attending Chicago Public Schools will be able to get language screenings, health screenings and be placed in the proper programs within Chicago Public Schools.

All of these services have been offered for years, but this is the first time that all of them will be available in one spot.

The pilot program will service migrant families living on the West Side. It will be offered ay other schools across the city if it becomes successful.