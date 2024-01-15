CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has announced that Tuesday classes are canceled as the city faces frigid temperatures after a week of snow and rain.

In addition to classes, the district said all after-school programming, including athletic practices and games, are also canceled on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the district said the following factors are taken into consideration when deciding whether to cancel classes:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The ability of students and staff to get to school and work safely

The accessibility of buildings and roads

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Potential issues with heating systems or power outages

The announcement came after all CPS-run events scheduled to take place in the district’s buildings on Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday were canceled.

Classes were not in session Monday, as the district observed the holiday.

On Friday, over 30 CPS schools faced power outages as a winter storms

Visit the Chicago Public Schools website for the latest updates from the district.