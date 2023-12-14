CHICAGO — A greater focus on Chicago’s neighborhood public schools, and less on school choice, is being considered at a board of education meeting Thursday.

The Chicago Public Schools board meeting is expected to vote on a resolution that has several policy goals. The main one is to transition away from admission and enrollment policies that the board says further stratifies and causes inequity in the school system, driving enrollment away from neighborhood schools.

Becky Vevea, Bureau Chief, Chalkbeat Chicag”Think about resourcing schools where kids haven’t gotten the resources because as students left their neighborhood schools so did the money that followed them so a lot of those schools ended up being less resourced,” said Becky Vevea, Bureau Chief, Chalkbeat Chicago.

That issue is top of mind as the CPS board meets, a resolution on the agenda would change the school choice system that’s been in place for years.

The proposed change is part of campaign promises made by Mayor Brandon Johnson. He says the current education system in Chicago has yielded results for only some families, saying the proposal aimes to change that.

“What’s being omitted here is that we really haven’t focused on neighborhood schools. The fact that we are even having a conversation about how we are going to invest in neighborhood schools, that is a blatant admission that we are not focusing on neighborhood schools,” said Mayor Johnson.

Right now, the district’s school choice system requires students to test into selective enrollment, charter and magnet schools. The resolution says the current set up pushed student enrollment away from neighborhood schools.

However, some families value the current system that allows options for outside of their assigned neighborhood school zones.

The goal is to ensure fully-resourced neighborhood schools, prioritize schools and communities most harmed by structural racism, past inequitable policies and disinvestment.

Thursday’s board vote on the resolution does not create any policies or enact any changes, it is simply formalizing the goals of the district to get this plan rolling.

The five-year strategic plan would be finalized over the summer.