CPS asking students to test for Covid before returning from winter break

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School leaders are asking students to test for Covid-19 before returning from winter break on Monday January 3.

A list of testing sites is available on CPS’s website.

The district also distributed 150,000 test kits to students in areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

They’re asking families to test students Tuesday December 28 then take the samples to the nearest drop- off location.

The drop off locations include designated FedEx sites and participating Chicago Public Library locations.

Information on FedEx drop boxes is available here.

Between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday tests can be dropped off at these libraries:

● Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 S. Normal Blvd.

● South Shore: South Shore Branch, 2505 E. 73rd St.

● Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

● Southeast Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.

● Austin: Austin Branch, 5615 W. Race Ave.

● Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 E. 131st Place

CPS staff members are also being asked to test themselves for Covid-19 before returning to school.

If parents make that deadline, they should get results back in time before students return to class.



A list of schools sending kits home is available here and listed below.

Long waits have been reported at testing sites and people have had difficulty tracking down at-home testing kits.

Solutions are in the works.

On Monday Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will add at least 100 people at local health department mass vaccination sites to meet growing demand. Staff will help prepare and administer vaccines, among other things. Starting next week, Illinois will also open its community-based testing sites six days a week.

Additionally, the Biden Administration promised half a billion at home test kits will be available in January. And the FDA approving two new at home treatments for those infected with the virus— the antiviral pills meant to help keep high-risk people out of the hospital and release some of the strain on healthcare workers.