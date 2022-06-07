CHICAGO —Chicago Public Schools released its proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year Tuesday.

The new $9.5 billion budget proposal reflects an 8% per student increase in school funding.

CPS said the priorities are more academic and mental health support, safety resources and professional development for educators.

The district will continue to draw from its $2.8 billion dollar allotment of federal COVID relief funding. More than $700 million from that is planned next year for early childhood programs, equity grants, out of school programming and mental health support among other initiatives.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement, “We’re investing these fuds strategically, setting a new foundation for success to ensure schools have the resources and capacity to move every student forward.”

The 2023 budget also allocates $8 million for what it calls critical security equipment, an increase of $6 million over last year.

Details on the budget on CPS’s website

And CPS plans to add more than 500 teachers and 700 school support staff to its payroll of more than 40,000 employees.

The budget would fund schools from July 1 of this year until June of next year.

CPS will host public budget hearings at 42 W. Madison St., from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The Capital Planning Hearings are also public and will be virtual. Dates are as follows:

• Wednesday, June 15, 2022, noon to 2 p.m.

• Thursday, June 16, 2022, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.