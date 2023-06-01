CHICAGO — A 28-year-old woman is missing after she was headed to a store, CPD said.

Victoria Rodriguez was last seen by her family on Monday night in the 1400 block of North Oakley Avenue.

Police said she was headed to a store in the vicinity of North and Western. CPD did not indicate which store it was.

Rodriguez has brown eyes and brown hair with green coloring on the lower ends of her hair. She is 5’2 and weighs 138 lbs.

Rodriguez also has a mole on her cheek.

Anyone with information can call police at 312-746-6554.