CPD top cop responds after protesters gather in Englewood after George Floyd’s death

CHICAGO — A group of protesters gathered in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Thursday to demand justice in the case of George Floyd and to speak out against what they say are racist policing policies across the county.

Floyd is the black man who was allegedly killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis while in custody on Monday. Video of the incident has been seen widely around the world.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after he was restrained and pinned on the pavement by a white police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck even as Floyd begged for his life and said “I can’t breathe.”

The death touched off protests in Minneapolis and around the country once again highlighting long-standing tension between many in the black community and police.

In Chicago, new police superintendent David Brown said in a written statement:

“What took place in Minneapolis earlier this week is absolutely reprehensible and tarnishes the badge nationwide, including here in Chicago. I want to make it clear that this behavior is not acceptable in Chicago, will not be tolerated under my command, and quite frankly has no place in law enforcement anywhere. The Chicago Police Department has been working very hard to develop authentic relationships with our communities, and the actions that led to George Floyd’s death certainly make our job more difficult.”

He laid out a plan to address some of the issues raised by the death of Floyd. He ordered

Command staff must address Floyd’s death with all officers under their command

CPD officers are required to view the video of Floyd’s arrest and death

All officers must complete mandatory training on positional asphyxiation Thursday

Also Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the situation and said it brought back painful memories of the police killing of Laquan McDonald and the issues of race and policing that the city has struggled with for decades.