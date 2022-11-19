CHICAGO — Thousands of people are expected to flood downtown Saturday for the annual light’s festival, kicking off the holiday season and retailers are hoping for a robust season. Chicago police have their holiday operations currently underway.

From the annual tree lighting to the ice rink opening up in Millenium Park and the Chriskindlemarkets returning, the city is rejoicing in in the holiday festivities going into Thanksgiving.

Police are attempting reassure residents, retailers and tourists that the city is safe by saying the city’s crime rate is down, although it has gone up.

CPD said to expect heavy officer presence on the Magnificent Mile with roll calls and police cars close by to heavy pedestrian presence. The CTA is also to be following similar safety precautions.

“We have a plan to make that if there are any threats that we respond to them quickly,” Supt. David Brown said.

Retailers have also been increasing security due to pedestrian traffic inching closer to pre-covid levels.

The Magnificent Mile lights festival is underway Saturday and the parade at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.