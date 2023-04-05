CHICAGO — SWAT officers were called to Trump Tower Wednesday for a domestic-related incident.

Just after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, CPD was dispatched to the building, located in the 400 block of North Wabash.

Authorities called in SWAT after they believed the incident was domestic-related. Police have since concluded the incident.

No injuries were reported, but one individual was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A WGN News crew at the scene said residents were not being allowed back into the building at this time.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.