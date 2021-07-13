CPD Supt. Brown to provide update on meeting with President Biden

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police superintendent will provide an update Tuesday after meeting with President Biden on the city’s gun violence in Washington D.C.

Biden discussed his plans to end gun violence across the country. One of the takeaways from the meeting was the emphasis on gun trafficking that Supt. David Brown says is a problem in Chicago.

During that meeting, President Biden met with leaders across the country, including Supt. Brown.

Brown spoke about what came of the meeting Monday, saying the president expressed the need to focus on gun trafficking.

One of his solutions is to have local officials take from the $359 billion coronavirus relief fund, and give it to law enforcement.

The Justice Department if also launching a firearms trafficking strike force, and one could be forming in Chicago soon. This comes as violence is on the rise in the city.

President Biden recently visited Chicago, the same day an officer and two special agents were shot.

Supt. Brown hopes this meeting is a start to getting the help needed to bring change to the city.

“We’ve started putting together these plans, likely rolling out something in the coming days, so that we can start the investigative process on tracing guns, but focused on gun trafficking, that’s the impact. Making consequences happen in the federal courts,” said Supt. Brown.

Brown said he had a conversation with the US Attorney General about receiving federal help to fight gun violence.

