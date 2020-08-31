CPD Supt. Brown addresses weekend violence after 52 shot, 10 fatally

CHICAGO — After another violent weekend in Chicago, in which two officers were among 52 people shot, Chicago police addressed the city Monday.

Ten people were killed this weekend in Chicago, including one fatality in a shooting that left four others injured at a restaurant in Morgan Park.

Despite the violence, police Supt. David Brown said he’s seen the numbers decline across the last six weeks, which is when citywide teams were implemented to combat crime. Brown also said that murders are down 15% in that time period.

While some violent crime metrics have improved, Brown said he’s worried about a troubling rise in a different crime.

Police said 41 Chicago police officers have been shot at so far this year, and an additional 10 have been hit.

“I think that quadruples any previous year in Chicago’s history,” Brown said.

“So I think there’s more than a suggestion that people are seeking to do harm to cops,” Brown said.

Chicago police braced for chaotic protests this weekend, and Brown said he credited the 200 officers that comprise the new critical incident response team for the peaceful protests.