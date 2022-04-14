CHICAGO — Two officers were injured Thursday night after their squad car collided with an SUV on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Hamlin. Police said two officers had lights and sirens activated with their squad car collided with a blue Nissan Pathfinder that was headed eastbound in the intersection.

One officers sustained injuries to their head and arm and the other sustained a head and shoulder injury. They were both transported to a local hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Pathfinder, a 47-year-old woman refused medical attention at the scene. Citations against her are pending.