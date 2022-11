CHICAGO — Police issued a missing person alert for a 40-year-old South Side man last seen Thursday.

Phelano Steward is missing from the vicinity of 79th and Cottage Grove.

Police said he has non-verbal autism and was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. wearing a black skull cap, grey sweater and white hooded sweatshirt.

Steward is 5’1″ and 140 lbs. If located, police ask residents to call 911 or 312-747-8274.