CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department set up a perimeter around Diversey Harbor Tuesday afternoon and have a dive team searching the waters in the area.

CPD has not confirmed whether their activity is related to the missing Northwestern University doctoral student Peter Salvino, but police have been surveying the harbor since around 3:30 p.m.

According to a family member, Salvino’s cell phone was last pinged near Diversey Harbor.

Missing Northwestern doctoral student, Peter Salvino.

“He’s an incredible guy,” said Scotty Gruszka, Salvino’s brother-in-law during an interview with Nexstar’s NewsNation. “He’s like a lot of us, he’s an unfortunate Bears and White Sox fan, we suffer through that together … we miss him and we’re praying for a Christmas miracle where we’re going to bring him home.”

According to The Wiener’s Circle, he’s a regular at the restaurant, and they tweeted a photo of him visiting the establishment Saturday night before he attended a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

Salvino is a PhD candidate at Northwestern University in their Interdepartmental Neuroscience program. According to police, he is 6’1″ tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police locate Salvino, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area 3 SVU at (312) 744-8266.