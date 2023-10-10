CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a homicide from February.

Chicago police are seeking to identify an individual in connection to a homicide that occurred on the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue in Chicago’s Avalon Park neighborhood at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The individual was wearing a gray winter jacket, black shirt, black pants, and dark Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the individual’s identity are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8271.