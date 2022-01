CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year old girl.

According to police, Paradice Brown has not been in contact with anyone since Dec. 27 and she may require medical assistance.

She was last seen in the 1500 block of Avers Ave.

Police say Paradice is known to frequent the North Lawndale and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Anyone with information should reach out to Area Four Detectives or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.