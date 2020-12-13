CPD, Santa bring cheer to injured officers

CHICAGO — Even on a cold, rainy morning, the holiday spirit could not be stopped Saturday when it came to Chicago police and Santa.

The tradition to bring cheer to homes of fallen and badly injured Chicago police officers kicked off Saturday morning at Macy’s on State Street.

“For 14 years, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has put Operation Santa into force,” foundation member Phil Cline said.

One of the stops was on Chicago’s Northwest Side at the home of officer Veronica Murillo, who was brutally beaten during a traffic stop four years ago.

This year, Murillo’s family offer their foundation visitors hot cocoa and tamales during Operation Santa’s stop, serving as a welcomed visit in a very challenging year.